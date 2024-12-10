Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 1311.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1295.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1303 and closed at 1311.8, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1315.45 and a low of 1292.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of 17,526.45 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1197.5. The BSE volume for the day was 554,024 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 26.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy16161613
    Hold3347
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
10 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15530 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 554 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1311.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1315.45 & 1292.9 yesterday to end at 1295.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

