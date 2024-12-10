Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1303 and closed at ₹1311.8, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1315.45 and a low of ₹1292.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹17,526.45 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1197.5. The BSE volume for the day was 554,024 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 26.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 554 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1315.45 & ₹1292.9 yesterday to end at ₹1295.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend