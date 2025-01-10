Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 09 2025 15:57:11
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 780.05 -1.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.85 -2.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 760.35 -1.41%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 292.40 -1.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.15 0.14%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1264.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1255 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1267.9 and closed at 1264.7. The stock reached a high of 1269.4 and a low of 1248 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 1,698,312.8 crore, Reliance's shares traded a volume of 262,909 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1608.95, while the 52-week low is 1202.1, indicating a significant price range over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:47:08 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11266.88Support 11245.18
Resistance 21279.17Support 21235.77
Resistance 31288.58Support 31223.48
10 Jan 2025, 08:33:16 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 29.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1295.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010108
    Buy16161613
    Hold3337
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2025, 08:20:13 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14041 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:03:39 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1264.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1269.4 & 1248 yesterday to end at 1255. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue