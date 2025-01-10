Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1267.9 and closed at ₹1264.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1269.4 and a low of ₹1248 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹1,698,312.8 crore, Reliance's shares traded a volume of 262,909 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1608.95, while the 52-week low is ₹1202.1, indicating a significant price range over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/reliance-industries-q3-update-indias-most-valuable-firm-to-announce-october-december-earnings-on-this-date-11736425398866.html
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1266.88
|Support 1
|1245.18
|Resistance 2
|1279.17
|Support 2
|1235.77
|Resistance 3
|1288.58
|Support 3
|1223.48
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 29.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1295.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1269.4 & ₹1248 yesterday to end at ₹1255. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.