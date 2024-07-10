Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at ₹3199.95 and closed at ₹3202.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹3201.1 and the low was ₹3162.05. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹21,516.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3217.9 and ₹2221.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 167,556 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at ₹3190.80. Over a one-year period, the share price of Reliance Industries has surged by 28.09% to reach ₹3190.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to reach 24433.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.6%
|3 Months
|0.99%
|6 Months
|23.25%
|YTD
|23.04%
|1 Year
|28.09%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3200.2
|Support 1
|3160.2
|Resistance 2
|3220.6
|Support 2
|3140.6
|Resistance 3
|3240.2
|Support 3
|3120.2
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3276.0, 3.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6737 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 167 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3202.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3201.1 & ₹3162.05 yesterday to end at ₹3202.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend