Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 3202.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3180.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at 3199.95 and closed at 3202.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 3201.1 and the low was 3162.05. The market capitalization of the company stood at 21,516.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 3217.9 and 2221.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 167,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at 3190.80. Over a one-year period, the share price of Reliance Industries has surged by 28.09% to reach 3190.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to reach 24433.20 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.6%
3 Months0.99%
6 Months23.25%
YTD23.04%
1 Year28.09%
10 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13200.2Support 13160.2
Resistance 23220.6Support 23140.6
Resistance 33240.2Support 33120.2
10 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3276.0, 3.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3610.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131312
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6737 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 167 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3202.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3201.1 & 3162.05 yesterday to end at 3202.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.