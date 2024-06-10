Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' stock on the last day opened at ₹2858, closed at ₹2863.75, reaching a high of ₹2944.5 and a low of ₹2852.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,988,741.22 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹2221.05 and ₹3029.9. The BSE volume for the day was 952,205 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2969.27
|Support 1
|2878.27
|Resistance 2
|3002.13
|Support 2
|2820.13
|Resistance 3
|3060.27
|Support 3
|2787.27
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 9.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 952 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2944.5 & ₹2852.95 yesterday to end at ₹2863.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend