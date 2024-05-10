Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 2836.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2786.8 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2859 and closed at 2836.95. The stock had a high of 2859 and a low of 2780. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries was 1,885,462.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3024.8 and the low was 2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 106347 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12827.8Support 12760.4
Resistance 22871.35Support 22736.55
Resistance 32895.2Support 32693.0
10 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 15.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101112
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6185 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 106 k.

10 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2836.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2859 & 2780 yesterday to end at 2836.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

