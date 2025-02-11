Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1263.80 and closed at ₹1266.85, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1266 and a low of ₹1245.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,96,147.28 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE volume for the day was 539,885 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 539 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1266 & ₹1245.85 yesterday to end at ₹1253.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend