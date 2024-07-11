Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at ₹3185, closed at ₹3180.15 with a high of ₹3195 and a low of ₹3126.75. The market capitalization stood at 2142664.87 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹3217.9 and the low at ₹2221.05. The BSE volume was 70908 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 70 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3195 & ₹3126.75 yesterday to end at ₹3166.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend