Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 11 2024 11:18:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.70 1.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 835.55 0.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.75 1.74%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.70 0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,559.80 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 2940.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2938.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2949.95 and closed at 2940.6. The stock's high was 2949.95 and low was 2928.15. The market capitalization stood at 1,988,132.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3029.9 and the low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 8819 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:11:27 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 2936.3. Meanwhile, other companies in the same sector such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2936.3-4.3-0.153029.92221.051986610.02
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation268.659.553.69292.95152.55337969.22
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation523.952.250.43594.7239.2574324.84
Oil India627.520.153.32682.2240.6568046.43
Petronet LNG311.89.253.06322.8191.6546770.0
11 Jun 2024, 11:00:03 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 9.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:49:42 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.66% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 10 AM is 9.66% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2930.95, showing a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:33:00 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries touched a high of 2940.55 & a low of 2913.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12944.35Support 12917.15
Resistance 22956.05Support 22901.65
Resistance 32971.55Support 32889.95
11 Jun 2024, 10:12:44 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price dropped by 0.7% to 2919.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is declining, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are showing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and up by 0.02%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2919.95-20.65-0.73029.92221.051975548.12
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation269.7510.654.11292.95152.55339353.05
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation519.6-2.1-0.4594.7239.2573707.77
Oil India631.0523.73.9682.2240.6568431.39
Petronet LNG311.28.652.86322.8191.6546680.0
11 Jun 2024, 09:45:18 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 22.8%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate the possibility of a negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:30:49 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2940.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2949.95 & 2928.15 yesterday to end at 2940.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue