Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2949.95 and closed at ₹2940.6. The stock's high was ₹2949.95 and low was ₹2928.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,988,132.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3029.9 and the low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 8819 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹2936.3. Meanwhile, other companies in the same sector such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2936.3
|-4.3
|-0.15
|3029.9
|2221.05
|1986610.02
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|268.65
|9.55
|3.69
|292.95
|152.55
|337969.22
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|523.95
|2.25
|0.43
|594.7
|239.25
|74324.84
|Oil India
|627.5
|20.15
|3.32
|682.2
|240.65
|68046.43
|Petronet LNG
|311.8
|9.25
|3.06
|322.8
|191.65
|46770.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 9.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 10 AM is 9.66% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2930.95, showing a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries touched a high of 2940.55 & a low of 2913.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2944.35
|Support 1
|2917.15
|Resistance 2
|2956.05
|Support 2
|2901.65
|Resistance 3
|2971.55
|Support 3
|2889.95
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price dropped by 0.7% to ₹2919.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is declining, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are showing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and up by 0.02%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2919.95
|-20.65
|-0.7
|3029.9
|2221.05
|1975548.12
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|269.75
|10.65
|4.11
|292.95
|152.55
|339353.05
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|519.6
|-2.1
|-0.4
|594.7
|239.25
|73707.77
|Oil India
|631.05
|23.7
|3.9
|682.2
|240.65
|68431.39
|Petronet LNG
|311.2
|8.65
|2.86
|322.8
|191.65
|46680.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate the possibility of a negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2949.95 & ₹2928.15 yesterday to end at ₹2940.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend