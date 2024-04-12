Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Soar Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 2927.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2958.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2949.95, reached a high of 2974 and a low of 2934.55, before closing at 2927.1. The market capitalization was 2001696.08 crore with a 52-week high of 3024.8 and a 52-week low of 2116.69. The BSE volume for the day was 164355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.54%
3 Months6.63%
6 Months26.19%
YTD14.48%
1 Year39.51%
12 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2958.6, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2927.1

Reliance Industries stock is currently priced at 2958.6, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 31.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2927.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a BSE volume of 164,355 shares with a closing price of 2,927.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.