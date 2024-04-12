Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Soar Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2949.95, reached a high of ₹2974 and a low of ₹2934.55, before closing at ₹2927.1. The market capitalization was ₹2001696.08 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3024.8 and a 52-week low of ₹2116.69. The BSE volume for the day was 164355 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.54%
|3 Months
|6.63%
|6 Months
|26.19%
|YTD
|14.48%
|1 Year
|39.51%
Reliance Industries stock is currently priced at ₹2958.6, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 31.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a BSE volume of 164,355 shares with a closing price of ₹2,927.1.
