Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2927.7 and closed at ₹2895.5, after reaching a high of ₹2954.05 and a low of ₹2912.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1994764.23 crore. Throughout the session, 381,256 shares were traded on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3217.9, while its 52-week low is ₹2221.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2964.6
|Support 1
|2923.6
|Resistance 2
|2979.3
|Support 2
|2897.3
|Resistance 3
|3005.6
|Support 3
|2882.6
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 14.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 381 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2954.05 & ₹2912.05 yesterday to end at ₹2948.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.