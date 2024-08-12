Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 2895.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2948.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2927.7 and closed at 2895.5, after reaching a high of 2954.05 and a low of 2912.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 1994764.23 crore. Throughout the session, 381,256 shares were traded on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 3217.9, while its 52-week low is 2221.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12964.6Support 12923.6
Resistance 22979.3Support 22897.3
Resistance 33005.6Support 32882.6
12 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3379.0, 14.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy881010
    Buy13131313
    Hold7755
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell0000
12 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5912 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 381 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2895.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2954.05 & 2912.05 yesterday to end at 2948.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

