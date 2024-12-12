Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1284.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1278.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1286.5 and closed slightly lower at 1284.95. The stock reached a high of 1290 and a low of 1275.35. With a market capitalization of 17,29,708 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 594,409 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 1608.95 and a low of 1203.15.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1284.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1290 & 1275.35 yesterday to end at 1278.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.