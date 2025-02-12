Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1263.05 and closed at ₹1253.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1263.40 and a low of ₹1230 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,707.06 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 554,854 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 1.26%, currently trading at ₹1219.00. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has dropped by 12.65%, also settling at ₹1219.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.17%
|3 Months
|0.73%
|6 Months
|-14.08%
|YTD
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-12.65%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1256.7
|Support 1
|1222.25
|Resistance 2
|1277.85
|Support 2
|1208.95
|Resistance 3
|1291.15
|Support 3
|1187.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 26.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 554 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1263.40 & ₹1230 yesterday to end at ₹1234.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend