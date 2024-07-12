Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3178, reached a high of ₹3207.85, and a low of ₹3140.65 before closing at ₹3166.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹2,140,364.5 crores. The 52-week high was ₹3217.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 103,182 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3203.4
|Support 1
|3135.9
|Resistance 2
|3239.7
|Support 2
|3104.7
|Resistance 3
|3270.9
|Support 3
|3068.4
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3300.0, 4.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3207.85 & ₹3140.65 yesterday to end at ₹3163.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend