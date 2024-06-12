Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 2940.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2913.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at 2949.95 and closed at 2940.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 2949.95 and a low of 2910 during the day. The market capitalization was 1,971,184.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3029.9 and the 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 125,968 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12935.38Support 12897.38
Resistance 22960.37Support 22884.37
Resistance 32973.38Support 32859.38
12 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 10.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6488 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2940.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2949.95 & 2910 yesterday to end at 2940.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

