Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2932.4 and closed at ₹2948.3, with a high of ₹2946 and a low of ₹2916.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹1976631.86 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3217.9 and ₹2221.05, respectively. A total of 146474 shares were traded on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at ₹2928.55. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have risen by 14.69% to ₹2928.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.92%
|3 Months
|-4.86%
|6 Months
|0.57%
|YTD
|13.01%
|1 Year
|14.69%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2939.1
|Support 1
|2908.6
|Resistance 2
|2957.8
|Support 2
|2896.8
|Resistance 3
|2969.6
|Support 3
|2878.1
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 15.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5764 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2948.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2946 & ₹2916.2 yesterday to end at ₹2921.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.