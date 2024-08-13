Explore
Tue Aug 13 2024 09:07:11
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 2948.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2921.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2932.4 and closed at 2948.3, with a high of 2946 and a low of 2916.2. The market capitalization stood at 1976631.86 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3217.9 and 2221.05, respectively. A total of 146474 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:15:49 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at 2928.55. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have risen by 14.69% to 2928.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.92%
3 Months-4.86%
6 Months0.57%
YTD13.01%
1 Year14.69%
13 Aug 2024, 08:48:49 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12939.1Support 12908.6
Resistance 22957.8Support 22896.8
Resistance 32969.6Support 32878.1
13 Aug 2024, 08:33:54 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3379.0, 15.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy881010
    Buy13131313
    Hold7755
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5764 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:03:59 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2948.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2946 & 2916.2 yesterday to end at 2921.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

