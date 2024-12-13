Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 1278.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1263.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1275.2 and closed slightly higher at 1278.1, reaching a high of 1278.1 and a low of 1261.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,709,003 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1203.15. BSE trading volume for the day was 683,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11274.12Support 11256.77
Resistance 21284.83Support 21250.13
Resistance 31291.47Support 31239.42
13 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 29.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy16161613
    Hold3347
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
13 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15962 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 683 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1278.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1278.1 & 1261.05 yesterday to end at 1263.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

