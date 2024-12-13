Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1275.2 and closed slightly higher at ₹1278.1, reaching a high of ₹1278.1 and a low of ₹1261.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,709,003 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1203.15. BSE trading volume for the day was 683,512 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1274.12
|Support 1
|1256.77
|Resistance 2
|1284.83
|Support 2
|1250.13
|Resistance 3
|1291.47
|Support 3
|1239.42
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 29.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 683 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1278.1 & ₹1261.05 yesterday to end at ₹1263.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend