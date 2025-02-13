Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1215.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1218.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1219.95 and closed at 1234.60, with a high of 1227.85 and a low of 1193.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,645,130.24 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 596,942 shares for Reliance Industries.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:39:15 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1218.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1215.70

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1218.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1198.2 and 1231.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1198.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1231.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:15:42 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at 1218.00. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 12.65%, also settling at 1218.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.17%
3 Months0.73%
6 Months-14.08%
YTD4.22%
1 Year-12.65%
13 Feb 2025, 08:47:08 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11231.75Support 11198.2
Resistance 21246.1Support 21179.0
Resistance 31265.3Support 31164.65
13 Feb 2025, 08:33:49 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1559.0, 28.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212109
    Buy15161616
    Hold1134
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12423 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 596 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:00:58 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1234.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1227.85 & 1193.65 yesterday to end at 1215.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

