Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1219.95 and closed at ₹1234.60, with a high of ₹1227.85 and a low of ₹1193.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,645,130.24 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 596,942 shares for Reliance Industries.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1218.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1215.70
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1218.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1198.2 and ₹1231.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1198.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1231.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at ₹1218.00. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 12.65%, also settling at ₹1218.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.17%
|3 Months
|0.73%
|6 Months
|-14.08%
|YTD
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-12.65%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1231.75
|Support 1
|1198.2
|Resistance 2
|1246.1
|Support 2
|1179.0
|Resistance 3
|1265.3
|Support 3
|1164.65
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 28.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|15
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12423 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 596 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1234.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1227.85 & ₹1193.65 yesterday to end at ₹1215.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend