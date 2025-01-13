Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 1255 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1242.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1255.9 and closed at the same price of 1255. The stock reached a high of 1256.7 and a low of 1236.15. The market capitalization stood at approximately 1,681,194.35 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.1, with a trading volume of 498,991 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11253.7Support 11232.95
Resistance 21265.6Support 21224.1
Resistance 31274.45Support 31212.2
13 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 30.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1295.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy16161613
    Hold3336
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
13 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13393 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 498 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1255 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1256.7 & 1236.15 yesterday to end at 1242.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.