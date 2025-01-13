Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1255.9 and closed at the same price of ₹1255. The stock reached a high of ₹1256.7 and a low of ₹1236.15. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹1,681,194.35 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.1, with a trading volume of 498,991 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1253.7
|Support 1
|1232.95
|Resistance 2
|1265.6
|Support 2
|1224.1
|Resistance 3
|1274.45
|Support 3
|1212.2
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 30.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1295.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 498 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1256.7 & ₹1236.15 yesterday to end at ₹1242.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.