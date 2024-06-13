Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened and closed at ₹2913.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2952 and a low of ₹2911. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,796.75 billion. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3029.9 and the low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 172,574 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 172 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2952 & ₹2911 yesterday to end at ₹2913.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend