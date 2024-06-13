Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 2913.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2926.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened and closed at 2913.5. The stock reached a high of 2952 and a low of 2911. The market capitalization stood at 19,796.75 billion. The 52-week high for the stock was 3029.9 and the low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 172,574 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6653 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 172 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2913.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2952 & 2911 yesterday to end at 2913.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

