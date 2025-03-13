Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1262.90 and closed lower at ₹1256.60. The stock reached a high of ₹1264 and a low of ₹1253.65. With a market capitalization of ₹17,044.02 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1608.95, while the 52-week low is ₹1156. The trading volume on the BSE was 109,410 shares, indicating moderate activity in the stock.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has decreased by 25.23% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1254.55, reflecting a decline of 0.16%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may indicate a potential further decline.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1264.88 and 1256.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1256.23 and selling near hourly resistance 1264.88 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1260.72
|Support 1
|1256.27
|Resistance 2
|1263.33
|Support 2
|1254.43
|Resistance 3
|1265.17
|Support 3
|1251.82
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1264 & ₹1253.65 yesterday to end at ₹1259.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.