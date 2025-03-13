Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1256.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1259.60 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1262.90 and closed lower at 1256.60. The stock reached a high of 1264 and a low of 1253.65. With a market capitalization of 17,044.02 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1608.95, while the 52-week low is 1156. The trading volume on the BSE was 109,410 shares, indicating moderate activity in the stock.

13 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -25.23% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Industries has decreased by 25.23% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1254.55, reflecting a decline of 0.16%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may indicate a potential further decline.

13 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1264.88 and 1256.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1256.23 and selling near hourly resistance 1264.88 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11260.72Support 11256.27
Resistance 21263.33Support 21254.43
Resistance 31265.17Support 31251.82
13 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1256.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1264 & 1253.65 yesterday to end at 1259.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

