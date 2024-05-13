Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 09:35:26
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.10 -7.90%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.40 -1.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 806.00 -1.51%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.05 -1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 299.75 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Slides on Market Decline
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Slides on Market Decline

7 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 2815.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2792.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2790.15, reached a high of 2821.35, and a low of 2775.2 before closing at 2786.8. The market capitalization was recorded at 1904643.67 crore. The 52-week high was 3024.8 and the 52-week low was 2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 382788 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:40:49 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2792.55, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹2815.15

Reliance Industries share price is at 2792.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2788.57 and 2832.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2788.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2832.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:40:40 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.38%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

13 May 2024, 09:23:39 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by -0.92% and is currently trading at 2789.15. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have gained 25.01%, reaching 2789.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.85%
3 Months-5.07%
6 Months21.6%
YTD8.89%
1 Year25.01%
13 May 2024, 08:51:02 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12832.42Support 12788.57
Resistance 22848.13Support 22760.43
Resistance 32876.27Support 32744.72
13 May 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 14.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101112
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:22:37 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6305 k

The trading volume yesterday was 10.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 382 k.

13 May 2024, 08:02:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2786.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2821.35 & 2775.2 yesterday to end at 2786.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue