Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Slides on Market Decline

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2790.15, reached a high of ₹2821.35, and a low of ₹2775.2 before closing at ₹2786.8. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹1904643.67 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 382788 shares traded.
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2792.55, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹2815.15
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2792.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2788.57 and ₹2832.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2788.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2832.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.38%
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by -0.92% and is currently trading at ₹2789.15. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have gained 25.01%, reaching ₹2789.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|3 Months
|-5.07%
|6 Months
|21.6%
|YTD
|8.89%
|1 Year
|25.01%
Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2832.42
|Support 1
|2788.57
|Resistance 2
|2848.13
|Support 2
|2760.43
|Resistance 3
|2876.27
|Support 3
|2744.72
Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 14.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6305 k
The trading volume yesterday was 10.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 382 k.
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2786.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2821.35 & ₹2775.2 yesterday to end at ₹2786.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
