Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Slides on Market Decline

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2790.15, reached a high of ₹2821.35, and a low of ₹2775.2 before closing at ₹2786.8. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹1904643.67 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 382788 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2792.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2788.57 and ₹2832.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2788.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2832.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by -0.92% and is currently trading at ₹2789.15. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have gained 25.01%, reaching ₹2789.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|3 Months
|-5.07%
|6 Months
|21.6%
|YTD
|8.89%
|1 Year
|25.01%
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2832.42
|Support 1
|2788.57
|Resistance 2
|2848.13
|Support 2
|2760.43
|Resistance 3
|2876.27
|Support 3
|2744.72
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 14.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 10.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 382 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2821.35 & ₹2775.2 yesterday to end at ₹2786.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
