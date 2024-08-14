Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2925 and closed slightly lower at ₹2921.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2939.9 and a low of ₹2915.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1980285.4 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, its stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹3217.9 and a low of ₹2221.05. The BSE volume recorded was 1486008 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 1486 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2939.9 & ₹2915.6 yesterday to end at ₹2926.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.