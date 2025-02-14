Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1218.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1215.70. The stock reached a high of ₹1227.95 and a low of ₹1212.15 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,467.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1193.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 360,188 shares for Reliance Industries.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1225.3
|Support 1
|1209.3
|Resistance 2
|1234.65
|Support 2
|1202.65
|Resistance 3
|1241.3
|Support 3
|1193.3
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 28.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|15
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1227.95 & ₹1212.15 yesterday to end at ₹1216.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend