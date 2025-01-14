Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1230 and closed at ₹1242.35, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1245.15 and a low of ₹1225.6 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,80,585 crore, the stock is performing notably within its 52-week range, which stands at a high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.1. The BSE volume recorded was 810,470 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 810 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1245.15 & ₹1225.6 yesterday to end at ₹1240.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.