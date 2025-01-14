Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 1242.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1240.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1230 and closed at 1242.35, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1245.15 and a low of 1225.6 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 16,80,585 crore, the stock is performing notably within its 52-week range, which stands at a high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.1. The BSE volume recorded was 810,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12635 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 810 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1242.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1245.15 & 1225.6 yesterday to end at 1240.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

