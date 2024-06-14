Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at ₹2946 and closed at ₹2926.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2946, while the low was ₹2920.55. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹1,981,434.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3029.9 and ₹2221.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 57563 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2941.8
|Support 1
|2917.5
|Resistance 2
|2955.3
|Support 2
|2906.7
|Resistance 3
|2966.1
|Support 3
|2893.2
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 9.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2946 & ₹2920.55 yesterday to end at ₹2926.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend