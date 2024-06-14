Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 2926.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2928.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at 2946 and closed at 2926.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2946, while the low was 2920.55. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1,981,434.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3029.9 and 2221.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 57563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12941.8Support 12917.5
Resistance 22955.3Support 22906.7
Resistance 32966.1Support 32893.2
14 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 9.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
14 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6479 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2926.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2946 & 2920.55 yesterday to end at 2926.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.