Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2798.05 and closed at ₹2815.15. The high for the day was ₹2813.15, and the low was ₹2768.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹1897979.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3024.8, and the 52-week low was ₹2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 131567 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries touched a high of 2830.0 & a low of 2813.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2829.47
|Support 1
|2813.27
|Resistance 2
|2837.83
|Support 2
|2805.43
|Resistance 3
|2845.67
|Support 3
|2797.07
Reliance Industries Live Updates
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Reliance Industries saw a 0.6% increase in its share price, reaching ₹2822.2. Meanwhile, its peers showed mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation shares declined, while Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG shares experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2822.2
|16.9
|0.6
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1909413.48
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|267.65
|0.8
|0.3
|292.95
|150.7
|336711.17
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|492.4
|-7.75
|-1.55
|594.45
|239.25
|69849.32
|Oil India
|621.15
|16.9
|2.8
|669.05
|240.65
|67357.83
|Petronet LNG
|301.45
|4.0
|1.34
|322.8
|191.65
|45217.5
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.42%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.27%
An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or potentially reversing direction in the near future.
Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2819.7, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2805.3
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2819.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2776.62 and ₹2822.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2776.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2822.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.56% today, currently trading at ₹2820.95. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 24.38% to reach ₹2820.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.19%
|3 Months
|-5.68%
|6 Months
|21.2%
|YTD
|8.53%
|1 Year
|24.38%
Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2822.57
|Support 1
|2776.62
|Resistance 2
|2841.23
|Support 2
|2749.33
|Resistance 3
|2868.52
|Support 3
|2730.67
Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 14.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6283 k
The trading volume yesterday was 30.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 131 k.
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2815.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2813.15 & ₹2768.05 yesterday to end at ₹2815.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!