Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2805.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2819.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2798.05 and closed at 2815.15. The high for the day was 2813.15, and the low was 2768.05. The market capitalization of the company was 1897979.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3024.8, and the 52-week low was 2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 131567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries touched a high of 2830.0 & a low of 2813.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12829.47Support 12813.27
Resistance 22837.83Support 22805.43
Resistance 32845.67Support 32797.07
14 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Industries saw a 0.6% increase in its share price, reaching 2822.2. Meanwhile, its peers showed mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation shares declined, while Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG shares experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2822.216.90.63024.82202.21909413.48
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation267.650.80.3292.95150.7336711.17
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation492.4-7.75-1.55594.45239.2569849.32
Oil India621.1516.92.8669.05240.6567357.83
Petronet LNG301.454.01.34322.8191.6545217.5
14 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.42%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.27%

An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or potentially reversing direction in the near future.

14 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2819.7, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2805.3

Reliance Industries share price is at 2819.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2776.62 and 2822.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2776.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2822.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.56% today, currently trading at 2820.95. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 24.38% to reach 2820.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.19%
3 Months-5.68%
6 Months21.2%
YTD8.53%
1 Year24.38%
14 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12822.57Support 12776.62
Resistance 22841.23Support 22749.33
Resistance 32868.52Support 32730.67
14 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 14.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101111
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6283 k

The trading volume yesterday was 30.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 131 k.

14 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2815.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2813.15 & 2768.05 yesterday to end at 2815.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.