Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2798.05 and closed at ₹2815.15. The high for the day was ₹2813.15, and the low was ₹2768.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹1897979.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3024.8, and the 52-week low was ₹2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 131567 shares.
Reliance Industries touched a high of 2830.0 & a low of 2813.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2829.47
|Support 1
|2813.27
|Resistance 2
|2837.83
|Support 2
|2805.43
|Resistance 3
|2845.67
|Support 3
|2797.07
Today, Reliance Industries saw a 0.6% increase in its share price, reaching ₹2822.2. Meanwhile, its peers showed mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation shares declined, while Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG shares experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2822.2
|16.9
|0.6
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1909413.48
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|267.65
|0.8
|0.3
|292.95
|150.7
|336711.17
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|492.4
|-7.75
|-1.55
|594.45
|239.25
|69849.32
|Oil India
|621.15
|16.9
|2.8
|669.05
|240.65
|67357.83
|Petronet LNG
|301.45
|4.0
|1.34
|322.8
|191.65
|45217.5
An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or potentially reversing direction in the near future.
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2819.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2776.62 and ₹2822.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2776.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2822.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.56% today, currently trading at ₹2820.95. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 24.38% to reach ₹2820.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.19%
|3 Months
|-5.68%
|6 Months
|21.2%
|YTD
|8.53%
|1 Year
|24.38%
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2822.57
|Support 1
|2776.62
|Resistance 2
|2841.23
|Support 2
|2749.33
|Resistance 3
|2868.52
|Support 3
|2730.67
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 14.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 30.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 131 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2813.15 & ₹2768.05 yesterday to end at ₹2815.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
