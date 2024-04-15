Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Slides in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2955, closed at ₹2958.6, with a high of ₹2973 and a low of ₹2925.7. The market cap was ₹1985796.71 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3024.8 and a 52-week low of ₹2116.69. The BSE volume for the day was 677948 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|4.62%
|6 Months
|24.9%
|YTD
|13.51%
|1 Year
|37.22%
The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2935.1, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -23.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.79% or ₹23.5.
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 677,948 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹2958.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!