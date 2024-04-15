Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 2958.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2935.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2955, closed at 2958.6, with a high of 2973 and a low of 2925.7. The market cap was 1985796.71 cr, with a 52-week high of 3024.8 and a 52-week low of 2116.69. The BSE volume for the day was 677948 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.29%
3 Months4.62%
6 Months24.9%
YTD13.51%
1 Year37.22%
15 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2935.1, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹2958.6

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2935.1, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -23.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.79% or 23.5.

15 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2958.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 677,948 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 2958.6.

