Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2025, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 1240.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1238.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1240 and closed slightly higher at 1240.05. The stock reached a high of 1255.05 and a low of 1227.3. With a market capitalization of 16,778.11 crore, Reliance's performance remains notable, especially with its 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 837,785 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11252.05Support 11225.95
Resistance 21265.75Support 21213.55
Resistance 31278.15Support 31199.85
15 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1625.0, 31.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1295.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy16161616
    Hold3334
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12834 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 837 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1240.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1255.05 & 1227.3 yesterday to end at 1238.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.