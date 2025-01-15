Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1240 and closed slightly higher at ₹1240.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1255.05 and a low of ₹1227.3. With a market capitalization of ₹16,778.11 crore, Reliance's performance remains notable, especially with its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 837,785 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1252.05
|Support 1
|1225.95
|Resistance 2
|1265.75
|Support 2
|1213.55
|Resistance 3
|1278.15
|Support 3
|1199.85
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 31.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1295.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 837 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1255.05 & ₹1227.3 yesterday to end at ₹1238.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.