Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3172.8 and closed at ₹3163.5. The stock's high was ₹3209.95 and low was ₹3148.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹2,160,628.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3217.9 and the low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 722287 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at ₹3202.20. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has surged by 28.24% to ₹3202.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|0.35%
|6 Months
|16.49%
|YTD
|23.54%
|1 Year
|28.24%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3218.23
|Support 1
|3156.93
|Resistance 2
|3244.92
|Support 2
|3122.32
|Resistance 3
|3279.53
|Support 3
|3095.63
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3300.0, 3.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 722 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3209.95 & ₹3148.65 yesterday to end at ₹3193.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend