Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 3163.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3193.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 3172.8 and closed at 3163.5. The stock's high was 3209.95 and low was 3148.65. The market capitalization stood at 2,160,628.1 crore. The 52-week high was 3217.9 and the low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 722287 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at 3202.20. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has surged by 28.24% to 3202.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months0.35%
6 Months16.49%
YTD23.54%
1 Year28.24%
15 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13218.23Support 13156.93
Resistance 23244.92Support 23122.32
Resistance 33279.53Support 33095.63
15 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3300.0, 3.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3610.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101012
    Buy13131312
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6788 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 722 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3163.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3209.95 & 3148.65 yesterday to end at 3193.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

