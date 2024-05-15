Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2831.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹2839.8

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2805, closed at ₹2805.3 with a high of ₹2854.05 and a low of ₹2800. The market capitalization was ₹1921321.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2202.2. The BSE volume was 137617 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries has a 8.47% MF holding & 21.90% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.56% in december to 8.47% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.97% in december to 21.90% in march quarter.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries reported a ROE of 9.23% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value was 6.80% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates indicate a ROE of 0.00% in the current fiscal year and 9.79% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries has shown an EPS growth of 11.01% and a revenue growth of 23.43% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 9144720.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 5.04% and a profit growth of �% in the upcoming quarter 1.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 13.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Reliance Industries has dropped by 0.3% to ₹2831.15, while its counterparts like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are seeing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2831.15
|-8.65
|-0.3
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1915468.78
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|273.45
|0.4
|0.15
|292.95
|150.7
|344007.73
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|506.65
|13.35
|2.71
|594.45
|239.25
|71870.75
|Oil India
|632.95
|12.75
|2.06
|669.05
|240.65
|68637.43
|Petronet LNG
|307.1
|2.85
|0.94
|322.8
|191.65
|46065.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹2825.5 and a high of ₹2859.4.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -31.02% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 3 PM is 31.02% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹2831.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.3%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2831.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹2839.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price closed the day at ₹2831.15 - a 0.3% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2849.7 , 2870.8 , 2881.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2817.75 , 2806.9 , 2785.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live:
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2828.75, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2839.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2828.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2808.48 and ₹2862.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2808.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2862.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2809.63
|10 Days
|2854.94
|20 Days
|2896.98
|50 Days
|2920.40
|100 Days
|2815.67
|300 Days
|2615.26
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -33.73% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 2 PM is 33.73% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹2843.8, a decrease of 0.14%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been fluctuating between 2848.58 and 2836.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2836.13 and selling near hourly resistance at 2848.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2845.18
|Support 1
|2836.38
|Resistance 2
|2849.97
|Support 2
|2832.37
|Resistance 3
|2853.98
|Support 3
|2827.58
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2843.6, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹2839.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2843.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2808.48 and ₹2862.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2808.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2862.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -24.59% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 1 PM is 24.59% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹2842.75, down by 0.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries reached a peak of 2850.0 and a low of 2837.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2841.87 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2836.28 and 2830.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2848.58
|Support 1
|2836.13
|Resistance 2
|2855.52
|Support 2
|2830.62
|Resistance 3
|2861.03
|Support 3
|2823.68
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2835 and a high of ₹2859.4 on the current trading day.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -18.99% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the volume of Reliance Industries traded is 18.99% lower than the previous day. The stock price is currently trading at ₹2842.85, showing a decrease of 0.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving back and forth between levels of 2856.0 and 2835.9 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 2835.9 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2856.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2853.37
|Support 1
|2841.87
|Resistance 2
|2859.28
|Support 2
|2836.28
|Resistance 3
|2864.87
|Support 3
|2830.37
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2849.4, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2839.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2849.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2808.48 and ₹2862.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2808.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2862.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -17.23% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Reliance Industries until 11 AM is down by 17.23% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹2845.25, a decrease of 0.19%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2856.3 and 2831.9 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 2831.9 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2856.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2856.0
|Support 1
|2835.9
|Resistance 2
|2866.0
|Support 2
|2825.8
|Resistance 3
|2876.1
|Support 3
|2815.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2853.9, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2839.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2853.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2808.48 and ₹2862.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2808.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2862.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price has increased by 0.43% to reach ₹2852, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG, are also experiencing growth. The overall market indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and down by 0.08%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2852.0
|12.2
|0.43
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1929575.24
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|274.4
|1.35
|0.49
|292.95
|150.7
|345202.86
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|501.45
|8.15
|1.65
|594.45
|239.25
|71133.11
|Oil India
|627.15
|6.95
|1.12
|669.05
|240.65
|68008.47
|Petronet LNG
|304.65
|0.4
|0.13
|322.8
|191.65
|45697.5
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -16.05% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 10 AM is 16.05% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹2838.55, showing a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 2859.4 & a low of 2835.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2856.3
|Support 1
|2831.9
|Resistance 2
|2870.05
|Support 2
|2821.25
|Resistance 3
|2880.7
|Support 3
|2807.5
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates:
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.41% to reach ₹2851.55, in line with the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies in its sector, including Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG, are also experiencing growth. Furthermore, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.3% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2851.55
|11.75
|0.41
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1929270.79
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|274.5
|1.45
|0.53
|292.95
|150.7
|345328.66
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|503.0
|9.7
|1.97
|594.45
|239.25
|71352.98
|Oil India
|631.25
|11.05
|1.78
|669.05
|240.65
|68453.08
|Petronet LNG
|305.7
|1.45
|0.48
|322.8
|191.65
|45855.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2846.65, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2839.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2846.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2808.48 and ₹2862.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2808.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2862.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at ₹2844.35. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 25.68% to ₹2844.35, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.33%
|3 Months
|-5.13%
|6 Months
|22.71%
|YTD
|9.87%
|1 Year
|25.68%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2862.58
|Support 1
|2808.48
|Resistance 2
|2885.42
|Support 2
|2777.22
|Resistance 3
|2916.68
|Support 3
|2754.38
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6005 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 137 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2805.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2854.05 & ₹2800 yesterday to end at ₹2805.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
