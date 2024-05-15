Active Stocks
Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2831.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹2839.8

54 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 2839.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2831.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights Premium
Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2805, closed at 2805.3 with a high of 2854.05 and a low of 2800. The market capitalization was 1921321.1 crore. The 52-week high was 3024.8 and the 52-week low was 2202.2. The BSE volume was 137617 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:02:44 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries has a 8.47% MF holding & 21.90% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.56% in december to 8.47% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.97% in december to 21.90% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:31:35 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries reported a ROE of 9.23% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value was 6.80% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates indicate a ROE of 0.00% in the current fiscal year and 9.79% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:00:20 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries has shown an EPS growth of 11.01% and a revenue growth of 23.43% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 9144720.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 5.04% and a profit growth of �% in the upcoming quarter 1.

15 May 2024, 06:34:27 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 13.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101111
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:06:09 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Reliance Industries has dropped by 0.3% to 2831.15, while its counterparts like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are seeing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2831.15-8.65-0.33024.82202.21915468.78
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation273.450.40.15292.95150.7344007.73
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation506.6513.352.71594.45239.2571870.75
Oil India632.9512.752.06669.05240.6568637.43
Petronet LNG307.12.850.94322.8191.6546065.0
15 May 2024, 05:35:09 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 2825.5 and a high of 2859.4.

15 May 2024, 04:33:06 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:50:38 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -31.02% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 3 PM is 31.02% lower than yesterday, with the price at 2831.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.3%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:50:16 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2831.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹2839.8

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price closed the day at 2831.15 - a 0.3% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2849.7 , 2870.8 , 2881.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2817.75 , 2806.9 , 2785.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:36:36 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:16:00 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2828.75, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2839.8

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at 2828.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2808.48 and 2862.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2808.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2862.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03:53 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2809.63
10 Days2854.94
20 Days2896.98
50 Days2920.40
100 Days2815.67
300 Days2615.26
15 May 2024, 03:01:35 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:47:58 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -33.73% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 2 PM is 33.73% lower than yesterday, with the price at 2843.8, a decrease of 0.14%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:34:27 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been fluctuating between 2848.58 and 2836.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2836.13 and selling near hourly resistance at 2848.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12845.18Support 12836.38
Resistance 22849.97Support 22832.37
Resistance 32853.98Support 32827.58
15 May 2024, 02:18:18 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 13.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 02:03:47 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2843.6, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹2839.8

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at 2843.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2808.48 and 2862.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2808.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2862.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:46:31 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -24.59% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 1 PM is 24.59% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 2842.75, down by 0.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:35:03 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries reached a peak of 2850.0 and a low of 2837.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2841.87 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2836.28 and 2830.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12848.58Support 12836.13
Resistance 22855.52Support 22830.62
Resistance 32861.03Support 32823.68
15 May 2024, 01:13:42 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:05:11 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2835 and a high of 2859.4 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:50:10 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -18.99% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the volume of Reliance Industries traded is 18.99% lower than the previous day. The stock price is currently trading at 2842.85, showing a decrease of 0.11%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:33:52 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving back and forth between levels of 2856.0 and 2835.9 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 2835.9 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2856.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12853.37Support 12841.87
Resistance 22859.28Support 22836.28
Resistance 32864.87Support 32830.37
15 May 2024, 12:25:34 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

15 May 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:17:59 PM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2849.4, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2839.8

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 2849.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2808.48 and 2862.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2808.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2862.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:47:21 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -17.23% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Reliance Industries until 11 AM is down by 17.23% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 2845.25, a decrease of 0.19%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:41:09 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2856.3 and 2831.9 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 2831.9 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2856.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12856.0Support 12835.9
Resistance 22866.0Support 22825.8
Resistance 32876.1Support 32815.8
15 May 2024, 11:22:54 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2853.9, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2839.8

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at 2853.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2808.48 and 2862.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2808.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2862.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:19:22 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price has increased by 0.43% to reach 2852, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG, are also experiencing growth. The overall market indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and down by 0.08%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2852.012.20.433024.82202.21929575.24
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation274.41.350.49292.95150.7345202.86
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation501.458.151.65594.45239.2571133.11
Oil India627.156.951.12669.05240.6568008.47
Petronet LNG304.650.40.13322.8191.6545697.5
15 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 12.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 10:45:04 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -16.05% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 10 AM is 16.05% lower than yesterday, with the price at 2838.55, showing a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:37:24 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 2859.4 & a low of 2835.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12856.3Support 12831.9
Resistance 22870.05Support 22821.25
Resistance 32880.7Support 32807.5
15 May 2024, 10:14:53 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 10:00:03 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.41% to reach 2851.55, in line with the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies in its sector, including Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG, are also experiencing growth. Furthermore, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.3% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2851.5511.750.413024.82202.21929270.79
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation274.51.450.53292.95150.7345328.66
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation503.09.71.97594.45239.2571352.98
Oil India631.2511.051.78669.05240.6568453.08
Petronet LNG305.71.450.48322.8191.6545855.0
15 May 2024, 09:47:03 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:30:56 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2846.65, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2839.8

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 2846.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2808.48 and 2862.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2808.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2862.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:18:42 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at 2844.35. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 25.68% to 2844.35, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.33%
3 Months-5.13%
6 Months22.71%
YTD9.87%
1 Year25.68%
15 May 2024, 08:48:19 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12862.58Support 12808.48
Resistance 22885.42Support 22777.22
Resistance 32916.68Support 32754.38
15 May 2024, 08:37:44 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 13.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6005 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 137 k.

15 May 2024, 08:03:33 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2805.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2854.05 & 2800 yesterday to end at 2805.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

