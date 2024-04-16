Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Dips in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2908.65, closed at ₹2935.1, with a high of ₹2964.5 and a low of ₹2893.15. The market capitalization was ₹1,984,308.26 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8, and the 52-week low was ₹2116.69. The BSE volume was 301,990 shares traded.
Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2905 and a high of ₹2936.35 on the current day.
Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2923.1, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2932.9
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows a price of ₹2923.1 with a net change of -9.8 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active options for Reliance Industries
Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹18.15 (-4.72%) & ₹29.3 (-9.43%) respectively.
Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2920.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹2880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹41.8 (+29.01%) & ₹24.3 (+34.25%) respectively.
Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2926.45
|-6.45
|-0.22
|3024.8
|2120.43
|1980063.58
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|290.6
|10.85
|3.88
|284.75
|150.7
|365582.91
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|477.5
|10.15
|2.17
|594.45
|222.35
|67735.68
|Oil India
|628.15
|5.85
|0.94
|669.05
|240.65
|68116.91
|Petronet LNG
|311.05
|6.05
|1.98
|315.2
|191.65
|46657.5
Reliance Industries April futures opened at 2914.95 as against previous close of 2938.95
Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2930.65 with a bid price of 2932.5 and an offer price of 2932.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 250 and an offer quantity of 1500. The open interest stands at 40,339,250.
Reliance Industries Live Updates
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.32%
|3 Months
|4.97%
|6 Months
|24.98%
|YTD
|13.33%
|1 Year
|37.0%
