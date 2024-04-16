Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 2932.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2923.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2908.65, closed at 2935.1, with a high of 2964.5 and a low of 2893.15. The market capitalization was 1,984,308.26 crore. The 52-week high was 3024.8, and the 52-week low was 2116.69. The BSE volume was 301,990 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2905 and a high of 2936.35 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 11:04 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2923.1, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2932.9

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows a price of 2923.1 with a net change of -9.8 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 18.15 (-4.72%) & 29.3 (-9.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 2920.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 2880.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 41.8 (+29.01%) & 24.3 (+34.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2926.45-6.45-0.223024.82120.431980063.58
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation290.610.853.88284.75150.7365582.91
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation477.510.152.17594.45222.3567735.68
Oil India628.155.850.94669.05240.6568116.91
Petronet LNG311.056.051.98315.2191.6546657.5
16 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2920.2, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹2932.9

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2920.2 with a percent change of -0.43% and a net change of -12.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2905 and a high of 2936.35 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Reliance Industries April futures opened at 2914.95 as against previous close of 2938.95

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2930.65 with a bid price of 2932.5 and an offer price of 2932.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 250 and an offer quantity of 1500. The open interest stands at 40,339,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2930.2, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹2932.9

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2930.2 with a net change of -2.7 and a percent change of -0.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Reliance Industries.

16 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.32%
3 Months4.97%
6 Months24.98%
YTD13.33%
1 Year37.0%
16 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2932.9, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹2935.1

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2932.9, with a net change of -2.2 and a percent change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2935.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 301,990 shares, and the closing price was 2935.1.

