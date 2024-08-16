Explore
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 2922.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2951.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 2926.5 and closed slightly higher at 2926.9. The stock reached a high of 2943.4 and dipped to a low of 2908. The market capitalization stood at 1977409.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3217.9 and 2221.05, respectively. A total of 57087 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:30:49 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2951.25, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹2922.65

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 2942.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2961.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2961.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:19:25 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 2942.35. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' share price has risen by 13.44% to 2942.35. In comparison, the Nifty index has climbed 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months-4.77%
6 Months-1.32%
YTD13.1%
1 Year13.44%
16 Aug 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12942.67Support 12906.07
Resistance 22961.63Support 22888.43
Resistance 32979.27Support 32869.47
16 Aug 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3379.0, 15.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy881010
    Buy13131313
    Hold7755
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5776 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:02:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2926.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2943.4 & 2908 yesterday to end at 2922.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

