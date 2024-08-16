LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Trade

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 2922.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2951.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.