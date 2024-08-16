Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2926.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹2926.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2943.4 and dipped to a low of ₹2908. The market capitalization stood at ₹1977409.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3217.9 and ₹2221.05, respectively. A total of 57087 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2942.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2961.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2961.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹2942.35. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' share price has risen by 13.44% to ₹2942.35. In comparison, the Nifty index has climbed 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|-4.77%
|6 Months
|-1.32%
|YTD
|13.1%
|1 Year
|13.44%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2942.67
|Support 1
|2906.07
|Resistance 2
|2961.63
|Support 2
|2888.43
|Resistance 3
|2979.27
|Support 3
|2869.47
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 15.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2943.4 & ₹2908 yesterday to end at ₹2922.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.