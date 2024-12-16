Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1265 and closed slightly lower at ₹1263.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1275.15 and dipped to a low of ₹1240. With a market capitalization of ₹17,224.68 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1203.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,106,984 shares for the day.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1285.03
|Support 1
|1249.63
|Resistance 2
|1297.72
|Support 2
|1226.92
|Resistance 3
|1320.43
|Support 3
|1214.23
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 28.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1106 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1275.15 & ₹1240 yesterday to end at ₹1273.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend