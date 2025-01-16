Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1247 and closed at ₹1238.55, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹1256.75 and a low of ₹1242.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,76,323 crore, Reliance's performance remains significant, although it remains below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹1202.10. The BSE volume was 287,139 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1258.22
|Support 1
|1243.07
|Resistance 2
|1265.18
|Support 2
|1234.88
|Resistance 3
|1273.37
|Support 3
|1227.92
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1625.0, 29.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1295.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 837 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1256.75 & ₹1242.15 yesterday to end at ₹1252.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.