Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 3193.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3193.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 3200.15, with a high of 3211.45 and a low of 3171 before closing at 3193.45. The market capitalization was 2,160,797.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 3217.9 and a 52-week low of 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 159,246 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6716 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 159 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3193.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3211.45 & 3171 yesterday to end at 3193.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

