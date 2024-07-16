Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3200.15, with a high of ₹3211.45 and a low of ₹3171 before closing at ₹3193.45. The market capitalization was ₹2,160,797.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3217.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 159,246 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 159 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3211.45 & ₹3171 yesterday to end at ₹3193.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend