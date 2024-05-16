Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at 2850.2, up 0.67% from yesterday's 2831.15

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2845, closed at ₹2839.8, with a high of ₹2859.4 and a low of ₹2825.5. The market cap was at ₹1915468.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 51822 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries has a 8.47% MF holding & 21.90% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.56% in december to 8.47% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.97% in december to 21.90% in march quarter.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries reported a ROE of 9.23% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 6.80%. Consensus estimates suggest a ROE of 0.00% for the current fiscal year and 9.79% for the upcoming fiscal year.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries has shown an EPS growth of 11.01% and a revenue growth of 23.43% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 9144720.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 5.04% and a profit growth of �% in the first quarter.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries saw a 0.67% increase in its share price, reaching ₹2850.2, while its counterparts showed mixed performance. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation's shares declined, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG saw an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2850.2
|19.05
|0.67
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1928357.42
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|277.65
|4.2
|1.54
|292.95
|150.7
|349291.45
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|498.9
|-7.75
|-1.53
|594.45
|239.25
|70771.38
|Oil India
|637.55
|4.6
|0.73
|669.05
|240.65
|69136.25
|Petronet LNG
|313.0
|5.9
|1.92
|322.8
|191.65
|46950.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹2796.6 and a high of ₹2854.3 on the current day.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: An increase in the futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 3 PM has increased by 188.52% compared to yesterday. The price was trading at ₹2850.2, showing a 0.67% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price closed the day at ₹2850.2 - a 0.67% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2872.22 , 2891.43 , 2929.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2814.92 , 2776.83 , 2757.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2849.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2870.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2870.8 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2816.80
|10 Days
|2845.87
|20 Days
|2890.42
|50 Days
|2918.43
|100 Days
|2819.83
|300 Days
|2616.53
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Industries traded up to 2 PM is 153.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2828.45, showing a decrease of -0.1%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustained upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries reached a peak of 2813.7 and a low of 2796.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 2818.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2818.93
|Support 1
|2801.83
|Resistance 2
|2824.87
|Support 2
|2790.67
|Resistance 3
|2836.03
|Support 3
|2784.73
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Industries has broken the first support of ₹2817.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2806.9. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2806.9 then there can be further negative price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 1 PM is 132.51% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹2806.6, up by -0.87%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries reached a peak of 2825.05 and a bottom of 2804.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 2815.67 and 2807.33, showing notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2818.67
|Support 1
|2797.92
|Resistance 2
|2832.23
|Support 2
|2790.73
|Resistance 3
|2839.42
|Support 3
|2777.17
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2813.2 and a high of ₹2848.5 on the current day.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Industries as of 12 AM has increased by 149.18% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹2821.05, showing a decrease of -0.36%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2829.1 and 2814.8 levels in the most recent hour. Traders could potentially implement rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2814.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2829.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2835.37
|Support 1
|2815.67
|Resistance 2
|2846.73
|Support 2
|2807.33
|Resistance 3
|2855.07
|Support 3
|2795.97
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2816.80
|10 Days
|2845.87
|20 Days
|2890.42
|50 Days
|2918.43
|100 Days
|2819.83
|300 Days
|2616.53
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2834.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2817.75 and ₹2849.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2817.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2849.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Industries by 11 AM is up by 173.98% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹2821.3, showing a decrease of -0.35%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2842.13 and 2818.63 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 2818.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2842.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2829.1
|Support 1
|2814.8
|Resistance 2
|2835.45
|Support 2
|2806.85
|Resistance 3
|2843.4
|Support 3
|2800.5
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2820.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2817.75 and ₹2849.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2817.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2849.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price dropped by 0.57% to reach ₹2815.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is declining, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2815.05
|-16.1
|-0.57
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1904576.01
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|274.0
|0.55
|0.2
|292.95
|150.7
|344699.65
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|497.8
|-8.85
|-1.75
|594.45
|239.25
|70615.34
|Oil India
|637.25
|4.3
|0.68
|669.05
|240.65
|69103.72
|Petronet LNG
|308.85
|1.75
|0.57
|322.8
|191.65
|46327.5
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 10 AM is 197.19% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹2818.75, up by -0.44%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price decline.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 2848.5 & a low of 2825.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2842.13
|Support 1
|2818.63
|Resistance 2
|2857.07
|Support 2
|2810.07
|Resistance 3
|2865.63
|Support 3
|2795.13
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Reliance Industries increased by 0.11% to reach ₹2834.15, while its counterparts are showing mixed trends. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2834.15
|3.0
|0.11
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1917498.48
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|278.2
|4.75
|1.74
|292.95
|150.7
|349983.37
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|506.55
|-0.1
|-0.02
|594.45
|239.25
|71856.57
|Oil India
|659.1
|26.15
|4.13
|669.05
|240.65
|71473.15
|Petronet LNG
|308.7
|1.6
|0.52
|322.8
|191.65
|46305.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2845 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2817.75 and ₹2849.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2817.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2849.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.22% and is currently trading at ₹2837.50. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have gained 27.15% to reach ₹2837.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.16%
|3 Months
|-5.92%
|6 Months
|20.2%
|YTD
|9.58%
|1 Year
|27.15%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2849.7
|Support 1
|2817.75
|Resistance 2
|2870.8
|Support 2
|2806.9
|Resistance 3
|2881.65
|Support 3
|2785.8
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 51 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2859.4 & ₹2825.5 yesterday to end at ₹2839.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
