Tue Dec 17 2024 09:33:01
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1268.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1254.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1275 and closed slightly lower at 1273.35. The stock reached a high of 1281.6 and a low of 1266.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 17,163.11 crore, Reliance's performance reflects its position in the market, considering its 52-week high of 1608.95 and low of 1203.15. A total of 465,483 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:38:28 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1254.7, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1268.05

Reliance Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has broken the first support of 1263.07 & second support of 1257.58 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1248.62. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1248.62 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

17 Dec 2024, 09:19:57 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 1.05%, currently trading at 1254.75. Over the past year, however, Reliance Industries shares have experienced a gain of 1.64%, also reaching 1254.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.07%
3 Months-12.49%
6 Months-14.16%
YTD-1.87%
1 Year1.64%
17 Dec 2024, 08:50:50 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11277.52Support 11263.07
Resistance 21286.48Support 21257.58
Resistance 31291.97Support 31248.62
17 Dec 2024, 08:33:46 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 28.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy16161613
    Hold3347
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:16:34 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16518 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 465 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:00:13 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1273.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1281.6 & 1266.85 yesterday to end at 1268.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

