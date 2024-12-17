Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1275 and closed slightly lower at ₹1273.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1281.6 and a low of ₹1266.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹17,163.11 crore, Reliance's performance reflects its position in the market, considering its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and low of ₹1203.15. A total of 465,483 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1254.7, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1268.05
Reliance Industries Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Industries has broken the first support of ₹1263.07 & second support of ₹1257.58 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1248.62. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1248.62 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 1.05%, currently trading at ₹1254.75. Over the past year, however, Reliance Industries shares have experienced a gain of 1.64%, also reaching ₹1254.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.07%
|3 Months
|-12.49%
|6 Months
|-14.16%
|YTD
|-1.87%
|1 Year
|1.64%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1277.52
|Support 1
|1263.07
|Resistance 2
|1286.48
|Support 2
|1257.58
|Resistance 3
|1291.97
|Support 3
|1248.62
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 28.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16518 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 465 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1273.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1281.6 & ₹1266.85 yesterday to end at ₹1268.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend