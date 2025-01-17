Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 1252.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1268.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1260.2 and closed lower at 1252.3, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1275 and a low of 1251.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,694,524 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.1, with a trading volume of 391,749 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12501 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 391 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1252.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1275 & 1251.4 yesterday to end at 1268.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

