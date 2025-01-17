Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1260.2 and closed lower at ₹1252.3, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1275 and a low of ₹1251.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,694,524 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.1, with a trading volume of 391,749 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 391 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1275 & ₹1251.4 yesterday to end at ₹1268.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.