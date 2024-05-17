Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2871, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹2850.2

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2835, closed at ₹2831.15 with a high of ₹2854.3 and a low of ₹2796.6. The market capitalization was ₹1928357.42 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹3024.8 and a 52-week low of ₹2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 71121 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries has a 8.47% MF holding & 21.90% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.56% in december to 8.47% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.97% in december to 21.90% in march quarter.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries reported a ROE of 9.23% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 6.80%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 9.79%, respectively.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries has shown an EPS growth of 11.01% and a revenue growth of 23.43% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 9144720.00 cr, slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 5.04% and a profit growth of �% in the upcoming quarter.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 12.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.73% to reach ₹2871, outperforming its peers. While Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Petronet LNG are experiencing declines, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Oil India are showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2871.0
|20.8
|0.73
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1942430.06
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|277.3
|-0.35
|-0.13
|292.95
|150.7
|348851.14
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|506.3
|7.4
|1.48
|594.45
|239.25
|71821.1
|Oil India
|639.0
|1.45
|0.23
|669.05
|240.65
|69293.49
|Petronet LNG
|312.05
|-0.35
|-0.11
|322.8
|191.65
|46807.5
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹2826 and a high of ₹2874.85.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.58%; Futures open interest increased by 0.94%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2871, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹2850.2
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price closed the day at ₹2871 - a 0.73% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2889.23 , 2905.77 , 2937.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2841.33 , 2809.97 , 2793.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -20.90% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 3 PM is 20.90% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2871, a decrease of 0.73%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live:
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2874, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹2850.2
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2872.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2891.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2891.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2815.64
|10 Days
|2835.87
|20 Days
|2885.62
|50 Days
|2915.79
|100 Days
|2823.80
|300 Days
|2617.59
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -5.71% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Reliance Industries until 2 PM is 5.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2870, a decrease of 0.69%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward momentum, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a continued decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2870.8 and 2862.05 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2862.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2870.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2872.57
|Support 1
|2861.07
|Resistance 2
|2878.38
|Support 2
|2855.38
|Resistance 3
|2884.07
|Support 3
|2849.57
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2869.25, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2850.2
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2869.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2814.92 and ₹2872.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2814.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2872.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -3.41% lower than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 1 PM is 3.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2866.7, down by 0.58%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price change with increased volume indicates a sustained upward trend, whereas a negative price change with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2871.33 and 2855.53 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 2855.53 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2871.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2870.8
|Support 1
|2862.05
|Resistance 2
|2874.1
|Support 2
|2856.6
|Resistance 3
|2879.55
|Support 3
|2853.3
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates a potential uptrend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries stock had a low of ₹2826 and a high of ₹2868.8 on the current day.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 2.48% higher than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 12 AM is 2.48% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹2865, up by 0.52%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2868.0 and 2856.15 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2856.15 and selling near hourly resistance at 2868.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2871.33
|Support 1
|2855.53
|Resistance 2
|2877.97
|Support 2
|2846.37
|Resistance 3
|2887.13
|Support 3
|2839.73
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2858, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2850.2
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2858 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2814.92 and ₹2872.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2814.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2872.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.89% higher than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 11 AM is 1.89% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹2863, up by 0.45%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2869.3 and 2841.65 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2841.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2869.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2868.0
|Support 1
|2856.15
|Resistance 2
|2873.0
|Support 2
|2849.3
|Resistance 3
|2879.85
|Support 3
|2844.3
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2864.7, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2850.2
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2864.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2814.92 and ₹2872.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2814.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2872.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.24% to reach ₹2857, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Oil India's stock is declining, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2857.0
|6.8
|0.24
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1932958.09
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|278.2
|0.55
|0.2
|292.95
|150.7
|349983.37
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|500.05
|1.15
|0.23
|594.45
|239.25
|70934.51
|Oil India
|636.95
|-0.6
|-0.09
|669.05
|240.65
|69071.19
|Petronet LNG
|315.0
|2.6
|0.83
|322.8
|191.65
|47250.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 7.47% higher than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 10 AM is 7.47% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹2863.5, up by 0.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends in the market. If the price is increasing with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 2862.25 & a low of 2834.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2869.3
|Support 1
|2841.65
|Resistance 2
|2879.6
|Support 2
|2824.3
|Resistance 3
|2896.95
|Support 3
|2814.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates:
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price dropped by 0.38% to reach ₹2839.3. Among its peers, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, while Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2839.3
|-10.9
|-0.38
|3024.8
|2202.2
|1920982.82
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|279.0
|1.35
|0.49
|292.95
|150.7
|350989.79
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|498.15
|-0.75
|-0.15
|594.45
|239.25
|70664.99
|Oil India
|640.5
|2.95
|0.46
|669.05
|240.65
|69456.15
|Petronet LNG
|317.3
|4.9
|1.57
|322.8
|191.65
|47595.0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.51%; Futures open interest increased by 0.4%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2839.15, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2850.2
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2839.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2814.92 and ₹2872.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2814.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2872.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has dropped by -0.56% and is currently trading at ₹2834.10. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have seen a significant increase of 28.73% to ₹2834.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.24%
|3 Months
|-5.2%
|6 Months
|20.76%
|YTD
|10.28%
|1 Year
|28.73%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2872.22
|Support 1
|2814.92
|Resistance 2
|2891.43
|Support 2
|2776.83
|Resistance 3
|2929.52
|Support 3
|2757.62
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5912 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2831.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2854.3 & ₹2796.6 yesterday to end at ₹2831.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!