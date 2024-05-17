Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries closed today at 2871, up 0.73% from yesterday's 2850.2

53 min read . 08:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 2850.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2871 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights

Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2835, closed at 2831.15 with a high of 2854.3 and a low of 2796.6. The market capitalization was 1928357.42 crores, with a 52-week high of 3024.8 and a 52-week low of 2202.2. The BSE volume for the day was 71121 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries has a 8.47% MF holding & 21.90% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.56% in december to 8.47% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 21.97% in december to 21.90% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:34 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries reported a ROE of 9.23% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 6.80%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 9.79%, respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:06 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries has shown an EPS growth of 11.01% and a revenue growth of 23.43% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 9144720.00 cr, slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 5.04% and a profit growth of �% in the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:32 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 12.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101211
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:05 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.73% to reach 2871, outperforming its peers. While Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Petronet LNG are experiencing declines, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Oil India are showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2871.020.80.733024.82202.21942430.06
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation277.3-0.35-0.13292.95150.7348851.14
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation506.37.41.48594.45239.2571821.1
Oil India639.01.450.23669.05240.6569293.49
Petronet LNG312.05-0.35-0.11322.8191.6546807.5
17 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 2826 and a high of 2874.85.

17 May 2024, 04:34 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.58%; Futures open interest increased by 0.94%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2871, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹2850.2

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price closed the day at 2871 - a 0.73% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2889.23 , 2905.77 , 2937.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2841.33 , 2809.97 , 2793.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:46 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -20.90% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 3 PM is 20.90% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2871, a decrease of 0.73%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2874, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹2850.2

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Industries has surpassed the first resistance of 2872.22 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2891.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2891.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2815.64
10 Days2835.87
20 Days2885.62
50 Days2915.79
100 Days2823.80
300 Days2617.59
17 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:54 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -5.71% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Reliance Industries until 2 PM is 5.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2870, a decrease of 0.69%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward momentum, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a continued decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:38 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2870.8 and 2862.05 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2862.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2870.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12872.57Support 12861.07
Resistance 22878.38Support 22855.38
Resistance 32884.07Support 32849.57
17 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 12.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101211
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2869.25, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2850.2

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at 2869.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2814.92 and 2872.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2814.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2872.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -3.41% lower than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 1 PM is 3.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2866.7, down by 0.58%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price change with increased volume indicates a sustained upward trend, whereas a negative price change with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2871.33 and 2855.53 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 2855.53 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2871.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12870.8Support 12862.05
Resistance 22874.1Support 22856.6
Resistance 32879.55Support 32853.3
17 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates a potential uptrend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries stock had a low of 2826 and a high of 2868.8 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 2.48% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 12 AM is 2.48% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 2865, up by 0.52%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2868.0 and 2856.15 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2856.15 and selling near hourly resistance at 2868.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12871.33Support 12855.53
Resistance 22877.97Support 22846.37
Resistance 32887.13Support 32839.73
17 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2815.64
10 Days2835.87
20 Days2885.62
50 Days2915.79
100 Days2823.80
300 Days2617.59
17 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2858, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2850.2

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 2858 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2814.92 and 2872.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2814.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2872.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.89% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 11 AM is 1.89% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 2863, up by 0.45%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:36 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 2869.3 and 2841.65 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2841.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2869.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12868.0Support 12856.15
Resistance 22873.0Support 22849.3
Resistance 32879.85Support 32844.3
17 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2864.7, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2850.2

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at 2864.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2814.92 and 2872.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2814.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2872.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.24% to reach 2857, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Oil India's stock is declining, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2857.06.80.243024.82202.21932958.09
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation278.20.550.2292.95150.7349983.37
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation500.051.150.23594.45239.2570934.51
Oil India636.95-0.6-0.09669.05240.6569071.19
Petronet LNG315.02.60.83322.8191.6547250.0
17 May 2024, 11:05 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 12.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101211
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 7.47% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 10 AM is 7.47% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 2863.5, up by 0.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends in the market. If the price is increasing with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 2862.25 & a low of 2834.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12869.3Support 12841.65
Resistance 22879.6Support 22824.3
Resistance 32896.95Support 32814.0
17 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Industries' stock price dropped by 0.38% to reach 2839.3. Among its peers, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is experiencing a decline, while Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2839.3-10.9-0.383024.82202.21920982.82
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation279.01.350.49292.95150.7350989.79
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation498.15-0.75-0.15594.45239.2570664.99
Oil India640.52.950.46669.05240.6569456.15
Petronet LNG317.34.91.57322.8191.6547595.0
17 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.51%; Futures open interest increased by 0.4%

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2839.15, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2850.2

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 2839.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2814.92 and 2872.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2814.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2872.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has dropped by -0.56% and is currently trading at 2834.10. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have seen a significant increase of 28.73% to 2834.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.24%
3 Months-5.2%
6 Months20.76%
YTD10.28%
1 Year28.73%
17 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12872.22Support 12814.92
Resistance 22891.43Support 22776.83
Resistance 32929.52Support 32757.62
17 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 12.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101211
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5912 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 71 k.

17 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2831.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2854.3 & 2796.6 yesterday to end at 2831.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

