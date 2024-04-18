Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 2932.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2934.45 per share.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2909.95, closed at 2932.9 with a high of 2942 and a low of 2902.1. The market capitalization was recorded at 1,985,356.94 crores. The 52-week high was 3024.8 and the 52-week low was 2120.43. The BSE volume for the day was 157,052 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

