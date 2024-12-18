Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1262.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹1268.05, reaching a high of ₹1262.65 and a low of ₹1242.60. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,85,186 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1217.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 639,483 shares for the day.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with higher open interest in Reliance Industries indicates the potential for upward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock experienced a low of ₹1241.75 and reached a high of ₹1259.90 today. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Reliance Industries has experienced a trading volume that is 416.08% higher than the previous day. The current price stands at ₹1246.2, reflecting a slight increase of 0.09%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries reached a high of 1256.45 and a low of 1247.65 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 1251.67 and 1248.58, which may suggest increased selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1254.18
|Support 1
|1245.38
|Resistance 2
|1259.72
|Support 2
|1242.12
|Resistance 3
|1262.98
|Support 3
|1236.58
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1279.08
|10 Days
|1296.98
|20 Days
|1283.43
|50 Days
|1317.29
|100 Days
|1402.12
|300 Days
|1439.83
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1252.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1237.27 and ₹1258.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1237.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1258.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 504.10% higher than the previous day, while the stock price is currently at ₹1253.6, reflecting an increase of 0.68%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price change accompanied by increased volume, it often signals a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price changes alongside higher volume may indicate a potential decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 1258.7 and 1250.3 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1250.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1258.7.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1254.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1237.27 and ₹1258.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1237.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1258.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries increased by 0.73% today, reaching ₹1254.25, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG experienced declines, whereas Oil India saw an uptick. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex reported losses of -0.43% and -0.51%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|1254.25
|9.15
|0.73
|1608.95
|1217.7
|848586.87
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|246.15
|-1.1
|-0.44
|344.6
|197.4
|309663.59
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|405.6
|-1.3
|-0.32
|457.2
|238.93
|57536.32
|Oil India
|448.5
|4.15
|0.93
|767.3
|213.17
|48635.57
|Petronet LNG
|336.85
|-3.4
|-1.0
|384.9
|205.25
|50527.5
Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Industries has experienced a trading volume that is 512.70% greater than that of the previous day, with its price at ₹1257, reflecting an increase of 0.96%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial metric for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1258.5 & a low of 1250.1 in the previous trading hour.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.65% today, reaching ₹1253.2, amidst a mixed performance from its industry counterparts. While companies like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are experiencing declines, Oil India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shifted by 0.16% and -0.17%, respectively.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries indicates that the current bullish trend may be slowing down. This suggests that the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.
Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹1252.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1237.27 and ₹1258.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1237.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1258.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹1245.85. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 1.21%, also standing at ₹1245.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24297.95 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.08%
|3 Months
|-12.91%
|6 Months
|-15.92%
|YTD
|-3.65%
|1 Year
|-1.21%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1258.37
|Support 1
|1237.27
|Resistance 2
|1271.68
|Support 2
|1229.48
|Resistance 3
|1279.47
|Support 3
|1216.17
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 31.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 639 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1262.65 & ₹1242.6 yesterday to end at ₹1245.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend