Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:13 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1245.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1252.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1262.65 and closed slightly higher at 1268.05, reaching a high of 1262.65 and a low of 1242.60. The company's market capitalization stands at 16,85,186 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1217.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 639,483 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:13 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with higher open interest in Reliance Industries indicates the potential for upward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:05 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock experienced a low of 1241.75 and reached a high of 1259.90 today. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:53 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 416.08% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Reliance Industries has experienced a trading volume that is 416.08% higher than the previous day. The current price stands at 1246.2, reflecting a slight increase of 0.09%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:37 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries reached a high of 1256.45 and a low of 1247.65 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 1251.67 and 1248.58, which may suggest increased selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11254.18Support 11245.38
Resistance 21259.72Support 21242.12
Resistance 31262.98Support 31236.58
18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1279.08
10 Days1296.98
20 Days1283.43
50 Days1317.29
100 Days1402.12
300 Days1439.83
18 Dec 2024, 12:17 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1252.2, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1245.1

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1252.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1237.27 and 1258.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1237.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1258.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:56 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 504.10% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Industries has seen a trading volume that is 504.10% higher than the previous day, while the stock price is currently at 1253.6, reflecting an increase of 0.68%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price change accompanied by increased volume, it often signals a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price changes alongside higher volume may indicate a potential decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:51 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 1258.7 and 1250.3 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1250.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1258.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11258.87Support 11251.67
Resistance 21262.98Support 21248.58
Resistance 31266.07Support 31244.47
18 Dec 2024, 11:26 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1254.5, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1245.1

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1254.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1237.27 and 1258.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1237.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1258.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:14 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries increased by 0.73% today, reaching 1254.25, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG experienced declines, whereas Oil India saw an uptick. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex reported losses of -0.43% and -0.51%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1254.259.150.731608.951217.7848586.87
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation246.15-1.1-0.44344.6197.4309663.59
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation405.6-1.3-0.32457.2238.9357536.32
Oil India448.54.150.93767.3213.1748635.57
Petronet LNG336.85-3.4-1.0384.9205.2550527.5
18 Dec 2024, 11:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 30.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy16161613
    Hold3347
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:49 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 512.70% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Industries has experienced a trading volume that is 512.70% greater than that of the previous day, with its price at 1257, reflecting an increase of 0.96%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial metric for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries touched a high of 1258.5 & a low of 1250.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11258.7Support 11250.3
Resistance 21262.8Support 21246.0
Resistance 31267.1Support 31241.9
18 Dec 2024, 10:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:57 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.65% today, reaching 1253.2, amidst a mixed performance from its industry counterparts. While companies like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are experiencing declines, Oil India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shifted by 0.16% and -0.17%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries1253.28.10.651608.951217.7847876.47
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation245.75-1.5-0.61344.6197.4309160.38
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation405.65-1.25-0.31457.2238.9357543.41
Oil India446.251.90.43767.3213.1748391.58
Petronet LNG336.15-4.1-1.2384.9205.2550422.5
18 Dec 2024, 09:44 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.38%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.15%

Reliance Industries Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries indicates that the current bullish trend may be slowing down. This suggests that the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.

18 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1252.4, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1245.1

Reliance Industries Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1252.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1237.27 and 1258.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1237.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1258.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:23 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries' share price has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at 1245.85. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 1.21%, also standing at 1245.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24297.95 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.08%
3 Months-12.91%
6 Months-15.92%
YTD-3.65%
1 Year-1.21%
18 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11258.37Support 11237.27
Resistance 21271.68Support 21229.48
Resistance 31279.47Support 31216.17
18 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 31.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy16161613
    Hold3347
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16712 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 639 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1268.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1262.65 & 1242.6 yesterday to end at 1245.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

