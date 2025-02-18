Explore
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 1216.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1224.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1215.75 and closed slightly higher at 1216.95. The stock reached a high of 1227.20 and dipped to a low of 1205.15. With a market capitalization of 16,583.75 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1608.95 and above the 52-week low of 1193.65. The BSE volume recorded was 207,944 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:21:02 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.18%, currently trading at 1222.50. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has declined by 16.14%, also reaching 1222.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.29%
3 Months-1.13%
6 Months-17.7%
YTD0.78%
1 Year-16.14%
18 Feb 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11233.17Support 11210.17
Resistance 21241.83Support 21195.83
Resistance 31256.17Support 31187.17
18 Feb 2025, 08:33:49 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1559.0, 27.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1740.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212129
    Buy16161616
    Hold1114
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:19:11 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10684 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 207 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:02:24 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1216.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1227.20 & 1205.15 yesterday to end at 1224.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

